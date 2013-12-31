* Trade deficit falls in November vs year ago
* Deficit is far below analysts' forecasts
* Reduces pressure on foreign reserves from lira defence
* But current account deficit still huge
* Outflow of $764 million since scandal broke
By Ece Toksabay and Seda Sezer
ISTANBUL, Dec 31 A surprise drop in Turkey's
trade deficit in November added to signs that one of the world's
recently most robust developing economies is slowing just as it
faces fresh headwinds from a high-level corruption scandal.
The deficit shrank to $7.151 billion in November from $7.195
billion a year earlier, official data showed on Tuesday. The
figure was far below a forecast for a deficit of $7.70 billion
in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Exports rose a modest 3.6 percent to $14.25 billion but
imports expanded just 2.2 percent to $21.4 billion.
That is modestly positive news for the balance of an economy
whose dependence on imported oil makes it more exposed than most
to next year's expected tightening of the flow of cheap dollars.
But it also underlines how much Turkey's growth prospects
have worsened since it grew at a rate of more than 10 percent in
the second quarter of 2011.
"(It is) another signal that domestic demand lost speed in
the last quarter of the year on the back of tightened financial
conditions and recent macro-prudential measures," analysts at
Odeabank said in a research note.
"Excluding gold and energy, the growth rate of imports eased
from 7.5 percent in the third quarter to 0.8 percent during the
October-November period."
To reduce risks in the banking sector, the government has
been pressing banks to cut growth in new lending, while the
central bank has tightened money market liquidity to support the
lira, down 16 percent against the dollar this year.
The economy grew 2.2 percent in 2012, down from 8.8 percent
in 2011. Economic activity picked up earlier this year, with the
government predicting growth of 3.6 percent for 2013, but the
trade data suggests the expansion is already slowing again.
Business sentiment has been hit further this month by a
corruption scandal which, if it persists, could usher in months
of political instability. Last week three ministers resigned
after their sons were among dozens of people detained on Dec. 17
as part of a probe into corrupt procurement practices.
Deniz Cicek, economist at Finansbank, said the trade deficit
was likely to contract further early next year because of
depreciation of the lira in the last few months.
"Moreover, the recovery of the global economy should support
Turkey's exports, thereby also alleviating the trade deficit."
RESERVES
A lower trade deficit would probably be welcomed by the
central bank for one key reason: it reduces the drain on
Turkey's foreign exchange reserves, which have been under
pressure as they are spent on the defence of the lira.
The central bank's foreign reserves totalled $135.068
billion on Dec. 20, but private sector analysts calculate that
net reserves - resources which the central bank could access
quickly - are only around $40 billion.
That figure is dwarfed by Turkey's current account deficit,
which covers trade in goods and services; in the first ten
months of this year, the deficit widened to $51.901 billion from
$39.553 billion a year earlier.
Repayments of loans from the government's Eximbank by
Turkish exporters this year have helped to compensate for the
deficit; total foreign reserves are actually higher now than
they were at the end of last year. But foreign exchange data
released by a top government official on Tuesday illustrated the
risks of any prolonged period of capital outflows.
Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said $764 million
had flowed out of the lira through the foreign exchange market
since Dec. 17, although $110 million had flowed back as the
market stabilised on Monday.