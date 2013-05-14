ISTANBUL May 14 A woman who was the first to
have a successful womb transplant from a dead donor has had her
pregnancy terminated after the embryo showed no heart beat,
doctors in Turkey said on Tuesday.
Derya Sert, 22, who was born without a womb, had been
receiving in vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatment after the
transplant in August 2011. Her pregnancy was announced in April.
"Derya Sert's pregnancy was terminated after her
end-of-8-weeks examination showed no embryo heartbeat," Akdeniz
University Hospital in Turkey's Mediterranean city of Antalya
said.
"The general health status of the patient is fine," the
statement said. "IVF will be continued when she is ready, in
appropriate conditions."
One in every 5,000 women globally is born without a womb,
while thousands more have the organ removed due to cancer or
other diseases, leaving them unable to get pregnant.
(Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Pravin Char)