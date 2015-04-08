BRIEF-Appoints Mohammed El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
ISTANBUL, April 8 The Turkish Treasury has mandated banks for a dollar-denominated eurobond issue maturing in 2026, for which bankers said the initial price guidance was 265 basis points above U.S. Treasury bonds.
Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and HSBC were mandated for the issue, the Treasury said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.
The issue will be completed today.
(Reporting by Nevzat Davranoglu; Writing by Ece Toksabay; editing by David Dolan)
CAIRO, May 7 Egypt plans to issue a new Eurobond at the end of May or start of June, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Sunday, after finding strong investor appetite for its $4 billion issuance in January.