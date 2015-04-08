(Adds price guidance)

ISTANBUL, April 8 The Turkish Treasury has mandated banks for a dollar-denominated eurobond issue maturing in 2026, for which bankers said the initial price guidance was 265 basis points above U.S. Treasury bonds.

Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and HSBC were mandated for the issue, the Treasury said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The issue will be completed today.

