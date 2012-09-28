ISTANBUL, Sept 28 Turkey's Treasury said on
Friday it planned domestic borrowing of 3 billion lira ($1.68
billion) against redemptions of 3.9 billion lira in October, but
the borrowing amount will change if it issue a sukuk, or lease
certificate, in the domestic market.
Turkey issued its debut sukuk earlier this month, with
Middle Eastern investors snapping up most of the $1.5 billion
issue.
November borrowing was seen at 16 billion lira against
redemptions of 19.2 billion lira, while December borrowing was
seen at 1.2 billion lira against redemptions of 1.6 billion
lira.
($1 = 1.7883 Turkish liras)
(Writing by Ece Toksabay)