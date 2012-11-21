* Only history can judge coup, say former military chiefs
* Turkey confronts tradition of military intervention
* Thousands tortured in 1980 coup, Evren denies involvement
By Ozge Ozbilgin
ANKARA, Nov 21 A former Turkish general on trial
over a 1980 coup that resulted in mass arrests and executions
told a court by video link from hospital he would do the same
again today if as an officer he saw Turkey facing the same
violence and disorder.
The trial of Kenan Evren, 95, whose eight years in power put
an indelible stamp on Turkey, highlights the waning influence of
an army that carried out three coups in twenty years and was
long widely supported as a final check against the encroachment
of militant islam and leftist and right-wing militancy.
"We did what was right on that day and we would do the same
thing again today if it happened again," he told the court,
reading from a statement as his hands and lips trembled.
"I have given account of September 12 to the great Turkish
nation. Only history can judge me after this," he said, dressed
in a dark jumper, a sheet pulled up to his chest.
A court judge was at his side and at one point called for a
break so that Evren could be given his regular medicine.
Evren toppled a government struggling to deal with
widespread street violence between leftist and right-wing groups
that killed thousands. He led a military regime under which
thousands were tortured, hundreds sentenced to death and many
more disappeared.
"We had nothing to do with torture," said the former
president, looking more alert than on Tuesday when he appeared
to fall asleep.
The 1980 military takeover in which virtually the entire
political class was rounded up and interned, still haunts the
nation. The government of Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan is in
the process of revising an authoritarian constitution inherited
from army rule.
"The judiciary does not have the authority to try me and my
comrades in arms," Evren said, referring to legal steps which
the coup leaders took to ensure immunity from prosecution in the
1982 constitution.
Constitutional reforms approved last year paved the way for
the prosecution of Evren and the other surviving junta leader,
retired air force commander General Tahsin Sahinkaya.
The prosecution of Sahinkaya and Evren, who governed as
President into the late 1980s, illustrates how far Erdogan's
government has brought the military to heel in the last decade.
Victims' lawyers say the generals should be treated no
differently to former Egyptian leader Hosni Mubarak and Chilean
dictator General Augusto Pinochet. Both were forced to appear in
court, one on a bed behind bars, the other in a wheelchair.
U.S. INVOLVEMENT
Erdogan's Islamist-rooted AK Party has implemented reforms
which have pushed the once-dominant secularist generals out of
politics, their prestige eroded by a series of military
conspiracy trials.
"Expectations are very high. I hope there is a beneficial
outcome," Erdogan told reporters at a news conference on
Wednesday when asked about the case.
More than 300 officers were sentenced to jail in September
for plotting to overthrow Erdogan's government a decade ago.
Hundreds more face trial for a separate alleged coup plot in
which violence and killings of public figures would be used to
trigger an army takeover.
Sahinkaya, 87, also made his defence by video link from
hospital.
The court asked him questions about the decision-making
process in the coup and whether the United States was informed
about or gave approval for it. He declined to answer.
Turkey, a NATO member, was a front-line state in the Cold
War era and there is a commonly held view among Turks that CIA
agents helped stir political violence in order to pave the way
for the military takeover. It remains a factor in many Turks'
abiding mistrust of the United States.
Sahinkaya's defence was similar to Evren's.
"The armed forces fulfilled their duty to the Turkish
nation," he said in a strong voice. "The National Security
Council at the time had acted within the constitution."
Also sitting up in bed in a dark-coloured top with a white
sheet pulled up over his body, Sahinkaya read from a statement
and said he would refuse to answer any questions.
"September 12 was a historical event, only history can judge
historical events. I do not accept being designated as a
defendant," he said from a military hospital in Istanbul.
Evren has said he does not regret the coup, arguing it
restored order after years of chaos in which 5,000 people were
killed in street violence between leftist and right-wing groups.
Many Turkish secularists broadly supported the reining in of
the army, but argue that coup conspiracy trials have been used
as a pretext to round up scores of the government's political
opponents and create a climate of fear.