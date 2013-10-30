ISTANBUL Oct 30 Turks intrigued by Istanbul's
new underwater rail line linking Europe and Asia are
overcrowding trains by riding to and fro under the Bosphorus,
forcing closure of one station and causing delays by pressing
emergency stop buttons, state railways said.
The service was also hit by a brief power cut in the morning
rush hour, prompting television footage of passengers walking
through the tunnel next to a stationary train.
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan opened the multi-billion
dollar Marmaray, a 13 km (8-mile) tunnel, to great fanfare on
Tuesday. It is expected eventually to carry some 1.5 million
passengers a day under one of the world's busiest waterways.
State rail company TCDD said the service was facing strong
demand. It had closed one of its stations to alleviate
overcrowding. Some passengers riding the trains for the first
time and unfamiliar with the systems had pressed 'emergency
stop' buttons, causing delays.
"We expect our passengers to take into account the crowds
and to avoid constantly going back and forward if possible to
make space for other passengers," it said.
The two bridges and ferry services crossing the Bosphorus
are heavily crowded with commuters in Europe's biggest city.
Government critics say the opening of the tunnel, one of
Erdogan's "mega projects" designed to change the face of Turkey,
was rushed to coincide with Tuesday's 90th anniversary of the
founding of the modern Turkish republic.
(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Ralph
Boulton)