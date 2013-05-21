ISTANBUL May 21 Turkey's biggest mobile-phone
operator Turkcell has played down the impact on its
business of regulators' seizure of assets belonging to its
parent company, the latest development in a complicated battle
for control of the telecoms firm.
Turkey's Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF) late last
week seized control of 45 companies belonging to Istanbul-based
Cukurova Group, which through a complex shareholding structure
has held control of Turkcell through a 13.8 percent stake.
The seizures were in connection with losses at a Turkish
bank and are another blow to Cukurova's efforts to keep itself
afloat and regain full control of its stake in Turkcell - now in
limbo after a handful of international court rulings.
The 13.8 percent stake in Turkcell was seized by Russia's
Alfa Group, another major player in Turkcell, after Cukurova
defaulted on a $1.7 billion loan.
A London court in January ruled Cukurova could recover the
stake if it repays Alfa, including interest, but any signs of
further weakness in the company's finances may increase the
likelihood it will not be able to do so.
The insurance fund said its takeover of Cukurova assets,
including a carmaker, is due to outstanding debt. It did not
specify from what the arrears stemmed nor how much they
totalled.
Separately, Turkcell's general assembly is due to meet on
Wednesday to discuss issuing paying 2010, 2011 and 2012
dividends, which have been suspended due to the legal disputes
between shareholders.
Alfa's Altimo and Nordic telecoms company TeliaSona,
Turkcell's biggest shareholder with a 38 percent stake, have
been locked in a long-running battle for control of the phone
company.
Among the assets seized by the banking regulator on Friday
were Cukurova's Aks TV, which owns national television channel
Show TV.
Turkcell said it owned 8 percent of Aks TV's main
shareholder and was unaware of ownership ties with any of the
other companies that were seized.
"We do not expect the TMSF's proceedings to have a
substantial impact on our activities or our financial position,"
Turkcell said in the filing.
Turkcell shares rose 0.9 percent on Tuesday, in line with
the main Istanbul stock index's rise.
(Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Edited by Parisa Hafezi and
Patrick Graham)