ISTANBUL Dec 22 Turkey's biggest mobile phone company Turkcell said on Thursday it signed a loan deal with China Development Bank to finance purchases from Huawei for up to $250 million.

Turkcell said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange that it will get two equal-amount loans with maturities of five and seven years, and the costs for these loans were at Libor+3 percent. (Reporting by Seda Sezer)