By Evren Ballim

ISTANBUL, Oct 24 Turkey's largest mobile phone operator Turkcell posted an 8 percent increase in third-quarter net profit, beating estimates.

Revenue increased 6.1 percent in the quarter to 3.16 billion lira, driven by higher growth in mobile broadband and fiber broadband revenues, Turkcell said.

The sale of shares in pre-paid card venture A-Tel added 24 million lira to net income, the company said in a statement after Thursday's Istanbul market close.

Turkcell shares were up 0.81 percent at 12.50 lira by 0843 GMT, while the main Istanbul share index was down 0.1 percent.

The Turkish lira slid 7 percent in the third quarter which benefited the company because some of its large cash position of 8.7 billion lira is in foreign currency.

The company posted net profit of 755 million lira ($337.35 million), well above a Reuters poll forecast of 663.2 million lira.

Turkcell's core earnings or EBITDA grew by 3 percent to 1.05 billion lira, while its EBITDA margin fell by 0.9 percent to 33.2 percent, due to higher sales and marketing expenses and direct cost of revenues, the company said.

Higher mobile broadband and service revenue and contribution from the Superonline internet unit boosted EBITDA, said Garanti Securities analyst Halil Ibrahim Kahve, adding that consolidated revenue, higher EBITDA and increasing non-operational revenue contributed to a higher net income.

Turkcell Chief Executive Officer Sureyya Ciliv said in the statement that the company maintained its full-year guidance, in which the company expects a revenue of 12-12.2 billion lira and 3.7-3.8 billion lira EBITDA.

($1 = 2.2380 Turkish lira) (Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Ece Toksabay and Elaine Hardcastle)