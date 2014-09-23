ISTANBUL, Sept 23 Turkey's state-run lender Vakifbank obtained a 1-year syndicated loan of 528.8 million euro ($681.4 million) and $168.5 million, it said on Tuesday.

The bank said to the Istanbul stock exchange that the loan would be used to finance foreign trade and cost Libor, Euribor + 0.9 percent.

($1 = 0.7760 euro) (Writing by Ece Toksabay, Editing by Seda Sezer)