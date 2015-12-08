UPDATE 3-Dish revenue misses estimates, loses more subscribers than expected
May 1 Dish Network Corp's quarterly revenue missed analysts' estimates as the U.S. satellite TV provider lost more pay-TV subscribers than expected.
ISTANBUL Dec 8 Turkish satellite communications firm Turksat is prepared for an initial public offering, but before it can happen the "political will" is needed to pass related regulations, its general manager told Reuters.
Speaking on the sidelines of a news conference in Istanbul, Ensar Gul said the company may mandate advisors for a public offering once such regulations are passed.
(Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)
May 1 Dish Network Corp's quarterly revenue missed analysts' estimates as the U.S. satellite TV provider lost more pay-TV subscribers than expected.
WASHINGTON, May 1 President Donald Trump announced on Monday he has signed an executive order creating a new technology council to "transfer and modernize" the U.S. government's information technology systems.