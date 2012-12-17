* Secondary offering expected in February
* Turkey buoyed by Halkbank success
* Privatisation strategy has changed
(Adds quotes, details)
By Ozge Ozbilgin
ANKARA, Dec 17 Turkey will sell a stake of
around 7 percent in its biggest telecoms company, Turk Telekom
, through a secondary public offering in February,
sources close to the matter said on Monday.
Work on selling part of the state's 32 percent stake
intensified after the government successfully raised 4.5 billion
lira ($2.5 billion) from selling part of state-controlled lender
Halkbank last month, the sources said.
"The current projection is that the 6.68 percent stake will
be sold through a public offering in the first quarter of 2013,"
a source with knowledge of the issue said.
"A block sale is highly unlikely for a sale of this size."
Based on its current share price, Turk Telecom's market
value is around 24 billion lira.
Dubai-based Oger Telecom - part owned by Saudi Telecom
- holds 55 percent, while 13.3 percent is traded on
the Istanbul Stock Exchange after the company was privatised for
$1.87 billion in 2008.
"The most important factor for the success of such sales is
timing. For this reason, we can expect the SPO to take place in
mid-February, when the 2012 financial results will be released,"
another source close to the process told Reuters.
The Halkbank sale last month, Turkey's biggest ever share
sale, showed a shift in the government's privatisation strategy
was starting to bear fruit.
Disappointing privatisation receipts have put pressure on
government finances in recent years, with high valuations and
tough funding conditions due to the euro zone debt crisis
forcing the postponement of several tenders.
But Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek told Reuters in September
that the government was modifying its strategy to include
secondary public offerings and to focus on raising revenue.
The Turkish Privatisation Administration still holds a 49
percent stake in flag-carrier Turkish Airlines and 51
percent of Halkbank.
($1 = 1.7790 Turkish liras)
(Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Erica
Billingham)