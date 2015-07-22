ANKARA, July 22 Turkey will lift a block on access to Twitter shortly, after the micro-blogging site removed images related to a suicide bomb attack blamed on Islamic State, a senior Turkish official told Reuters on Wednesday.

Several internet service providers earlier blocked access to Twitter in line with a local court ruling to prevent the distribution of images of the attack two days ago in the southeastern town of Suruc near the Syrian border.

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by David Dolan)