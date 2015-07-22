BRIEF-Air Canada Q1 adjusted loss per share c$0.32
* Air canada - qtrly operating revenues c$3,642 million versus c$ 3,343 million
ANKARA, July 22 Turkey will lift a block on access to Twitter shortly, after the micro-blogging site removed images related to a suicide bomb attack blamed on Islamic State, a senior Turkish official told Reuters on Wednesday.
Several internet service providers earlier blocked access to Twitter in line with a local court ruling to prevent the distribution of images of the attack two days ago in the southeastern town of Suruc near the Syrian border.
(Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by David Dolan)
* Air canada - qtrly operating revenues c$3,642 million versus c$ 3,343 million
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: