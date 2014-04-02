(Updates with details on the verdict, background)
ANKARA, April 2 Turkey's block on access to
Twitter violated freedom of expression and individual
rights, the constitutional court said on Wednesday, the most
significant legal challenge yet to a ban which caused public
uproar and international condemnation.
Turkey's telecoms authority TIB blocked access to Twitter on
March 21 after Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said he would "root
out" the network, following a stream of anonymously posted audio
tapes purporting to expose corruption in his inner circle days
ahead of nationwide elections.
The constitutional court said it had sent its verdict to the
TIB and the Transport Ministry, which also has responsibility
for communications. It was not immediately clear whether the
ruling would lead to a lifting of the block.
The court received several individual applications
challenging the ban, including from a main opposition CHP party
deputy and a prominent legal academic.
"If there is anyone who believes there is rule of law and
human rights in this country, TIB must execute the court verdict
and lift the ban on Twitter," the academic, Kerem Altiparmak,
said on his Twitter account.
Erdogan's critics saw the ban as the latest in a series of
authoritarian measures to crush a corruption scandal which had
grown into one of the biggest challenges of his 11-year rule.
Tech-savvy Turks quickly found workarounds, with Internet
analysts reporting a surge in tweets since the ban was imposed,
but the issue has become a tug-of-war between Erdogan's
administration and the San Francisco-based microblogging site,
which has also challenged the move.
Erdogan and his Islamist-rooted AK Party emerged triumphant
from municipal elections on Sunday which had become a referendum
on his rule.
His party kept control of the two biggest cities, the
financial hub of Istanbul, and the capital, Ankara, and
increased its share of the national vote. The opposition has
contested some of the results, including in Ankara, which saw a
close race.
The Supreme Electoral Board (YSK) has yet to announce the
final, official results, saying it will consider all the
challenges before doing so. Thousands protested outside its
offices in Ankara on Tuesday, demanding a recount.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Nick Tattersall and
Sonya Hepinstall)