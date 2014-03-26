ANKARA, March 26 Twitter has filed lawsuits in Turkish courts to challenge a block on the service imposed by Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's government last week, the social media platform said in a statement on Wednesday.

It said it had suspended content related to two of three court orders given as the legal basis for the ban because they violated its own rules. But it was challenging a third order to remove an account accusing a former minister of corruption.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Nick Tattersall, John Stonestreet)