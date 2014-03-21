ISTANBUL, March 21 EU Enlargement Commissioner Stefan Fuele said on Friday he was "gravely concerned" by a block imposed on Twitter in Turkey as the government battles a corruption scandal days ahead of elections.

"Being free to communicate and freely choose the means to do it is (a) fundamental EU value," Fuele wrote on his Twitter account. (Reporting by Jonny Hogg; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall, John Stonestreet)