UPDATE 1-French prosecutors open Peugeot diesel-cheating probe
PARIS, April 24 French prosecutors have opened a formal investigation into suspected diesel emissions test-cheating by carmaker PSA Group, a court official said on Monday.
ANKARA, March 21 Turkey has no current plans to block access to other social media platforms such as Facebook after blocking Twitter due to complaints that it was breaching privacy, a senior Turkish official told Reuters on Friday.
"The path was taken to block access within the framework of a court decision because of the failure to overcome the problem with the management of Twitter," the official said.
"At the moment there is no such decision for other social media like Facebook," he added.
(Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
PARIS, April 24 French prosecutors have opened a formal investigation into suspected diesel emissions test-cheating by carmaker PSA Group, a court official said on Monday.
CARACAS, April 24 General Motors' Venezuelan subsidiary has sent a message to almost 2,700 staff informing them that they are no longer employed by the company and had received severance pay in their bank accounts, according to two employees.