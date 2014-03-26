* Twitter says files petitions with Turkish courts
* Ankara court upholds separate appeal against ban
* Erdogan's office says regulator has 30 days to respond
* PM has accused Twitter of undermining national security
By Humeyra Pamuk and Orhan Coskun
ANKARA, March 26 Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan
appeared on Wednesday to have succeeded in asserting a ban on
the Twitter networking site in the run-up to critical local
polls he fears could be influenced by what he calls fake online
tapes accusing him of corruption.
An Ankara court upheld an appeal against the ban from the
bar association but a source in Erdogan's office said the
telecoms authority had 30 days to implement or appeal the
decision. The regulator did not immediately comment.
The ruling, despite a separate court challenge by Twitter
describing the blocking order as "disproportionate and illegal",
would allow the ban to stay in place until after the polls, an
attempt to impede widely expected further releases of tapes.
Sunday's polls have assumed huge significance as a test for
Erdogan as he fights graft accusations he says were fabricated
by a former ally, U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen. Recent
weeks have seen almost daily anonymous internet release of tapes
of telephone conversations suggesting Erdogan was involved in
corruption. The prime minister calls them "montages".
Reuters has not been able to verify the authenticity of the
leaked recordings.
Turkey's telecoms authority (TIB) blocked access to Twitter
on Friday after Erdogan said he would "root out" the network.
The move provoked public outrage and drew international
condemnation, with Erdogan's critics seeing it as the latest in
a series of authoritarian steps to crush a graft scandal which
has grown into the biggest challenge of his 11-year rule.
Tech-savvy Turks have quickly found workarounds, with
Internet analysts reporting a surge in tweets since the ban was
imposed, but the issue has become a tug-of-war between Erdogan's
administration and the San Francisco-based microblogging site.
Twitter said it had suspended content related to two of
three court orders given as the legal basis for the ban because
they violated its own rules. But it was challenging a third
order to remove an account accusing an ex-minister of graft.
"With all announced bases for the access ban addressed,
there are no legal grounds for the blocking of our service in
Turkey," it said in an official blog posting.
"We expect the government to restore access to Twitter
immediately so that its citizens can continue an open online
dialogue ahead of the elections," the statement said.
Twitter's legal challenge was also expected to be delayed by
Turkish court procedures.
Deputy Prime Minister Bulent Arinc, seen as a more
conciliatory figure at the top of the ruling AK Party than
Erdogan, urged the telecoms authority to respect the Ankara
court's decision.
"We abide by the court rulings, that's what the constitution
orders. We may not like them, but we abide by them. If this
decision is genuine ... then what TIB needs to do after this is
obvious," Arinc told reporters in Hatay in televised comments.
"NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT"
Erdogan on Tuesday accused Twitter of "threatening national
security" and has repeatedly defended the ban during rallies in
the run-up to the municipal elections on Sunday, his party's
first test at the ballot box since the corruption scandal
erupted in December and since street protests last summer.
"Our problem is not Twitter itself but its approach ... The
court ruling was conveyed to Twitter. It does not listen to it,"
Erdogan said in a TV interview late on Tuesday about the
original decision to block access.
"You are threatening the national security of my country,"
he said in a voice strained by weeks of campaign rallies.
The controversy over the ban has added to an already febrile
atmosphere ahead of Sunday's elections, with some rival
candidates even warning of armed provocateurs and possible
assassination attempts during the polls.
Interior Minister Efkan Ala called on candidates to behave
responsibly, saying during a visit to the eastern city of Ezurum
that "every measure" had been taken to secure the polls.
His AK Party is expected to continue to dominate the
electoral map after the election and is aiming for around the 40
percent share of the vote it achieved at the last local polls in
2009, although close races are expected in Ankara and Istanbul.
Turkish assets firmed on Wednesday, pricing in expectations
that a solid showing by the AK Party would ease months of
political uncertainty in the country.
Telecoms regulators have said the Twitter blockage was based
on four court orders and was imposed after complaints from
citizens that the microblogging site was violating privacy.
Erdogan's declaration last week that he would root out
Twitter, and the subsequent attempt to block it in Turkey,
triggered denunciations from European officials and the U.S.
government, which spoke of "21st century book burning".
