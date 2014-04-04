ISTANBUL, April 4 Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan on Friday criticised a constitutional court ruling
lifting a ban on Twitter, saying the court should have
rejected an application to restore access to the micro-blogging
site.
"We complied with the ruling but I do not respect it,"
Erdogan told reporters at a news conference before departing on
a trip to Azerbaijan. "It should have been rejected on
procedural grounds."
Access to Twitter was blocked on March 21 in the run-up to
local elections and Turkey's telecoms authority lifted the
two-week-old ban on Thursday after the court ruled the block
breached freedom of expression.
(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by
Nick Tattersall and Catherine Evans)