ANKARA, July 22 Several internet service providers in Turkey blocked access to Twitter on Wednesday in line with a local court ruling to prevent the distribution of images of a suicide bombing two days ago, a senior state official said.

The official said the communications technologies authority, the BTK, was not involved in the ban and that efforts were underway to have it lifted.

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Daren Butler)