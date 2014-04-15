* Turkey banned Twitter in March for two weeks
* Erdogan had vowed to "root out" the network
* Finance minister says social media firms must open offices
By Orhan Coskun
ISTANBUL, April 15 Twitter will close
some accounts in Turkey but will not for now set up an office
there as the government wants, a senior Turkish official said
late on Monday after talks over a dispute which saw the
government ban the site for two weeks.
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's government blocked Twitter
and YouTube in March, drawing international
condemnation, after audio recordings, purportedly showing
corruption in his inner circle, were leaked on their sites.
The Twitter block was lifted 11 days ago after the
constitutional court ruled that it breached freedom of
expression, a decision Erdogan has since said was wrong and
should be overturned. YouTube remains blocked in Turkey.
Some accounts about which Turkey has complained will be
closed and a more formal mechanism established under which
Twitter will consider Turkish court rulings on other accounts,
the official at the prime minister's office said.
But there was no immediate deal to open a Twitter office in
Turkey or for it to pay Turkish tax, two of Ankara's key
requests, in the first direct talks since the ban.
"The two sides understood each other fully after the
presentations, and a decision was made to establish a system for
cooperation in the future," the official said.
"Some accounts will be closed. At this stage Twitter will
not immediately establish a company but the necessary
communication will be established via lawyers in Istanbul."
There was no immediate comment from Twitter.
The Twitter delegation, led by its head of global public
policy Colin Crowell, held talks on Monday with officials from
the prime minister's office, the communications ministry and
telecoms authorities.
The Turkish official said Twitter had implemented three
important court rulings and said it would enact several other
decisions within a week, while it considered the other issues.
"Twitter is not categorically against opening an office in
Turkey and expressed this clearly. It will now conduct work and
it will be determined whether Twitter will pay tax by the time
it forms a company. Twitter said that if it needs to pay tax it
will fulfil this responsibility," he said.
Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek told a news conference on
Tuesday that all social media companies operating in Turkey must
open representative offices in the country.
The government estimates Twitter generates $35 million a
year in advertising revenue in Turkey, none of it taxed locally.
Access to the service was blocked on March 21 in the run-up
to local elections to stem a stream of leaked wiretapped
recordings. Erdogan said he would "root out" the network.
Tech-savvy Turks quickly found workarounds, and the company
itself published a tweet to Turkish users instructing them on
how to continue tweeting via SMS text message.
Turkey has said it wants the removal of tweets it considers
harm national security, the privacy of individuals and personal
rights, and wants Twitter to hand over the IP addresses of those
accounts which it views as a threat.
(Additional reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley and Ozge Ozbilgin;
Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)