UPDATE 1-French prosecutors open Peugeot diesel-cheating probe
PARIS, April 24 French prosecutors have opened a formal investigation into suspected diesel emissions test-cheating by carmaker PSA Group, a court official said on Monday.
ANKARA, March 21 Turkey's main opposition party will file a legal challenge on Friday against a court decision to block access to Twitter, senior Republican People's Party (CHP) deputy Akif Hamzacebi told Reuters.
He also said the party would file a criminal complaint against Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan on the grounds that he was violating personal freedoms.
(Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Alison Williams)
PARIS, April 24 French prosecutors have opened a formal investigation into suspected diesel emissions test-cheating by carmaker PSA Group, a court official said on Monday.
CARACAS, April 24 General Motors' Venezuelan subsidiary has sent a message to almost 2,700 staff informing them that they are no longer employed by the company and had received severance pay in their bank accounts, according to two employees.