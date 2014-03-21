BRIEF-Arconic announces willingness to nominate two of Elliott's director nominees to join board
* Postponing its 2017 annual meeting of shareholders from May 16, 2017 to a date toward end of May 2017
ISTANBUL, March 21 Turkish President Abdullah Gul said on Friday that it was unacceptable to impose complete bans on social media platforms after a court decision to block access to Twitter.
Writing on Twitter, Gul said only individual Internet pages should be blocked if a court ruled that an individual's privacy had been violated, adding he hoped the current block would not last long. (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Alison Williams)
CALGARY, Alberta, April 24 A crude oil leak in central Alberta's Strathcona County on Friday afternoon came from Inter Pipeline Ltd's Cold Lake regional pipeline system, the company said in a statement on Monday.