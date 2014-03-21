UPDATE 1-French prosecutors open Peugeot diesel-cheating probe
PARIS, April 24 French prosecutors have opened a formal investigation into suspected diesel emissions test-cheating by carmaker PSA Group, a court official said on Monday.
ISTANBUL, March 21 Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said on Friday he expected a block on Twitter to be temporary and that an agreement should be reached with the social media platform.
"I don't think this will last too long. A mutual solution needs to be found," Babacan told CNBC-e television channel, adding that while freedom of expression was important, the individual right to privacy also needed to be respected. (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Alison Williams)
PARIS, April 24 French prosecutors have opened a formal investigation into suspected diesel emissions test-cheating by carmaker PSA Group, a court official said on Monday.
CARACAS, April 24 General Motors' Venezuelan subsidiary has sent a message to almost 2,700 staff informing them that they are no longer employed by the company and had received severance pay in their bank accounts, according to two employees.