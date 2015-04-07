ISTANBUL, April 7 Turkey has lifted a ban on
YouTube that followed a court ordering the
video-sharing service to remove images of a prosecutor held at
gunpoint by far-left militants.
Both YouTube and popular micro-blogging site Twitter
were inaccessible from Turkey for hours on Monday, with
the ban on Twitter lifted late in the evening.
As of 0600 GMT, YouTube was also accessible.
The prosecutor seen in the pictures, Mehmet Selim Kiraz, was
later killed in a shoot-out between his hostage takers and
police last week.
A spokesman for President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that
a prosecutor had demanded the bans because some media
organisations had acted "as if they were spreading terrorist
propaganda" in sharing the images of the hostage-taking.
Facebook said it had restricted access to some
content as instructed and a company spokesman said it would
appeal the order.
(Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Louise Ireland)