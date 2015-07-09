ANKARA Turkish police on Thursday used tear gas to disperse a group of about 100 protesters at the Chinese Embassy after they knocked down a barricade in anger over China's treatment of its Uighur Muslim minority.

It was the latest incident in recent days staged by nationalist Turks who believe they share ethnic links with the Uighurs, who live predominantly in China's Xinjiang region.

A group overnight attacked the honorary Thai Consulate in Istanbul to protest Bangkok's expulsion of Uighur refugees back to China over fears they may be mistreated and their religious practices restricted.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley)