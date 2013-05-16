By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK May 16 Turkey earned its second
investment-grade credit rating on Thursday with an upgrade to
Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, a factor that now allows more
investors to put money to work in an economy whose rapid growth
has recently tapered.
Moody's said the decision to lift the rating one notch and
put a stable outlook on the credit was based upon structural
improvements in the economy as well as its public finances that
will better insulate it from external shocks.
"Since the beginning of 2009, Turkey's debt burden has
fallen by 10 percentage points to a manageable 36 percent of
GDP, and Moody's expects this decline to continue in the coming
years," the statement said.
Moody's decision brings it in line with Fitch Ratings, which
put Turkey at investment grade BBB-minus with a stable outlook
in November. Standard & Poor's rates Turkey one notch below
investment grade at BB-plus with a stable outlook.
"I think something to bear in mind with Turkey is that while
the economic and public finance metrics are generally stronger
than those of Baa3-rated peers, balancing it out are the
external vulnerabilities that are generally greater than those
of other Baa3 issuers," Sarah Carlson, a senior credit officer
with Moody's in London, said in a telephone interview.
"And those external vulnerabilities do take time to address
through the kind of structural measures that the government has
taken," she added.
Earlier on Thursday, Turkey's central bank cut its benchmark
interest rates by 50 basis points in a bid to stimulate an
economy that has experienced rapid growth but faltered in the
past year. The cut was also aimed at keeping the lira from
appreciating due to aggressive monetary easing by other central
banks.
"Unbelievable ... Moody's were talking it down last week.
This is long deserved, albeit probably priced in now by the
market," said Tim Ash, head of emerging markets research at
Standard Bank in London.
In the aftermath of the interest rate cuts Turkey's
benchmark two-year bond sank to a record low of
4.81 percent from 5.02 percent in earlier trade. The lira
weakened to 1.8300 against the U.S. dollar from
1.8228 before the announcement. The lira has since strengthened
back to 1.8235 in thin New York trade.
The bank cut the one-week repo policy rate to 4.5 percent
from 5.0 percent. It cut the borrowing rate to 3.5 from 4.0
percent and the lending rate to 6.5 from 7.0 percent.
Immediately following the upgrade, Turkish Deputy Prime
Minister Ali Babacan, issued a statement in Turkish saying the
upgrade brings market indicators and credit rating more in line.
"This decision is as correct as it is late. Due to the right
steps that we have taken on the economy, our country's
indicators in global markets have for a long time been on a
similar level as those countries with investment-grade credit
ratings," Babacan said in a statement translated by Reuters.
Moody's highlighted Turkey's ability to finance its debt is
supported by its relatively low and decreasing share of debt
denominated in foreign currencies. It estimates the foreign debt
stock has dropped to 27.4 percent at the end of 2012 from 46.3
percent in 2003.
Reforms that Moody's highlighted as giving Turkey a better
footing for handling external shocks include new incentives to
increase investment in personal pensions, boosting energy
efficiency in a move to wean itself off of energy imports.
Hydrocarbon imports are a major contributor to the current
account deficit.
Additionally, the adoption of a new commercial code in 2012
"will improve corporate governance standards and overall
competitiveness," Moody's said.
Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, in an email to Reuters said:
"This rating will increase access to international financing for
our Treasury and our companies, reduce the burden of borrowing
and will positively contribute to our country's long-term
growth."
Turkey, a nation of roughly 75 million people who are nearly
all Muslim, has been a candidate for membership in the
predominantly Christian European Union since 1999. Membership
talks formally opened in 2005, but have largely stalled since
the financial crisis.
Moody's upgrade of Turkey happened while Turkish Prime
Minister Tayyip Erdogan, who leads the Islamist-rooted AK Party,
is visiting the United States for talks with U.S. President
Barack Obama.
The two NATO allies sought to project a united front over
the civil war in Syria that has led to a recent spillover of
violence into Turkey.