By Humeyra Pamuk and Nick Tattersall
ISTANBUL, March 22 The arrest of an Iranian gold
trader whom Turkish prosecutors placed at the heart of a Turkish
government graft scandal two years ago hit shares in a state-run
bank on Tuesday and raised opposition hopes that new light would
be shed on a case it said was covered up.
Reza Zarrab, 33, an Iranian-born Turkish citizen, was
arrested in Florida by U.S. authorities on Saturday on charges
that he and two Iranians conspired to conduct hundreds of
millions of dollars in financial transactions through Turkish
and Emirati companies which helped Iranian individuals and
entities to evade U.S. sanctions.
Zarrab's lawyer, Seyda Yildirim, said her client's arrest in
Florida had no link to the 2013 Turkish corruption probe, which
was later dropped by Turkish prosecutors.
His detention, on the orders of a U.S. federal magistrate
judge, had come as a surprise, she said, adding Zarrab had been
in Miami on vacation with his wife and daughter.
"These are all commercial allegations regarding Reza's
business. They are all subjects that can be explained, that can
be responded to," Yildirim told Reuters by telephone.
She said she and Zarrab's team of lawyers in the United
States would submit a request for his release on bail, once the
court identified an amount.
According to the U.S. indictment, Zarrab owned and operated
companies in Turkey and in the United Arab Emirates which were
used to help Iranian individuals and entities to conceal
transactions benefiting Iran's government and Iranian entities.
The indictment charges Zarrab and the two other Iranians
with engaging in conspiracies to defraud the United States, to
violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, to
commit bank fraud and to commit money laundering.
Under a Turkish investigation which emerged in 2013, Zarrab
was accused by Turkish prosecutors with other high-ranking
Turkish officials, including three then-government ministers, of
involvement in facilitating Iranian money transfers via gold
smuggling, leaked documents at the time showed. (reut.rs/1Rh18tn)
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, then prime minister, cast
the case as a coup attempt orchestrated by his political
enemies. Several prosecutors were removed from the case, police
investigators were reassigned, and the investigation was later
dropped. (reut.rs/22BBTah)
Turkish government officials declined to comment on Zarrab's
arrest.
"DIRTY LAUNDRY"
Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of Turkey's main opposition CHP,
said he hoped the U.S. investigation would shed new light on the
dropped 2013 investigation.
"I am sure there are many who won't sleep comfortably in
their beds tonight," he told a party meeting in parliament.
"They will hang out all the dirty laundry, and this way we will
learn the whole truth."
Zarrab's detention unnerved investors in Turkey's
state-controlled Halkbank, whose then general manager
was also accused but not charged in the 2013 investigation.
Investors expressed fears the probe could be widened and involve
Halkbank, which has always denied violating any domestic or
international laws.
The lender issued a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange
on Tuesday saying it was not involved in the U.S. investigation
after its shares fell more than 8 percent.
"Not only is there (not) any inquiry related to our bank,
our bank is not part of any inquiry or investigation," it said.
Turkish prosecutors dropped their corruption charges in
December 2014, a year after the scandal unfolded. Zarrab's
detention in Florida drew praise for the U.S. prosecutor on
Twitter from a number of Turks who believe their own justice
system failed to adequately resolve the case.
Zarrab grew up in Turkey, holds citizenship, and resided in
a manor on the Bosphorus. He is well known on Istanbul's
celebrity circuit, and is married to Turkish singer Ebru Gundes.
