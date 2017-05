ISTANBUL Turkish police detained a man who fired shots into the air outside the U.S. embassy in Ankara, state-run Anadolu agency reported on Tuesday, hours after the Russian ambassador was shot dead in the city by an off-duty policeman.

Anadolu said the man fired 8-9 shots into the air from a pump-action shot gun hidden in his coat before being detained.

(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Paul Tait)