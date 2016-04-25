By Ayla Jean Yackley
| ISTANBUL, April 25
ISTANBUL, April 25 An American reporter living
and working in Turkey was barred from re-entering the country
and forced to fly home on Monday in the latest incident in which
a foreign journalist has been denied entry or accreditation.
Freelance correspondent David Lepeska, who wrote for the
Guardian, Al Jazeera, Foreign Affairs and others, told Reuters
that immigration officers at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport informed
him an "entry ban" had been placed on his visa.
It was not immediately clear why Lepeska, 42, had been
denied entry but he is the latest journalist to be stopped at
the border, heightening international concern about Turkey's
record on press freedom.
A senior Turkish government official told Reuters that
Lepeska did not have a press card or a press visa and was not
employed by a media company.
"Individuals who go through the proper legal channels do not
face similar problems," the official said, adding that the case
was not a matter of press freedom but of legal procedure.
Turkey says foreign reporters permanently assigned to Turkey
should apply to the prime ministry for press credentials.
After waiting for clearance for 20 hours, Lepeska was given
the option of either returning to Italy, from where he had
arrived, or flying to the United States, he said in a statement.
He tweeted that he was boarding a plane home to Chicago.
Lepeska's ban comes amid heightened sensitivity towards
coverage of the Syrian refugee crisis and security operations
against Kurdish militants.
A German public television journalist and a
Russian news agency representative were both turned
away this month, and Turkish media reports quoted a Greek
photographer working for a German newspaper as saying he was
refused entry at Istanbul airport on Saturday.
On Sunday, a prominent Dutch journalist who has criticised
President Tayyip Erdogan was briefly detained.
"I've been given no reason for the entry ban nor
confirmation that this status is lasting or permanent," Lepeska
said.
In February, Norway's Aftenpost said Turkey had refused to
accredit its correspondent. Der Spiegel of Germany withdrew its
correspondent in March when his accreditation was denied.
NATO member and European Union hopeful Turkey ranks 151st
out of 180 nations in Reporters Without Borders' 2016 World
Press Freedom Index.
Foreign media outlets in Turkey have generally been spared
the pressure faced by some local press, which have seen
journalists prosecuted, as well as newspapers seized or closed
in recent months and broadcasters taken off air.
The government has repeatedly denied muzzling the press,
saying that no media workers are prosecuted for their
journalistic work and that such cases are part of efforts to
weed out support for illegal militant groups.
(Additional reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Nick
Tattersall and Richard Balmforth)