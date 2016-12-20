ISTANBUL Dec 20 The United States embassy in Ankara and its consulates in Istanbul and Adana will be closed for normal operations on Tuesday after an individual approached the embassy and discharged a firearm, the embassy said.

The embassy said the individual, who opened fire at 3:50 am (0050 GMT), was in police custody and there were no reported injuries in the incident, which occurred hours after the Russian ambassador was shot dead nearby by an off-duty policeman. (Reporting by Umit Bektas; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)