ANKARA Turkey's foreign ministry summoned the U.S. charge d'affaires, currently Washington's most senior diplomat in Ankara, on Monday over a media report that the United States had spied on Turkey, Deputy Prime Minister Bulent Arinc said.

German magazine Der Spiegel said in an article on its website on Sunday that the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) and Britain's GCHQ eavesdropping agency had carried out "wide-scale spying against Turkey", citing documents from the archive of former NSA contractor Edward Snowden.

