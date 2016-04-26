BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
ANKARA, April 26 Initial price guidance on a 500 million euro 5-year eurobond issue by Turkey's state-run lender Vakifbank is around 280 basis points over midswaps, bankers said on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO