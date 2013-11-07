BRIEF-Lander Sports scraps plan to buy stake in ST. Mary's Football Group
* Says it scraps plan to buy stake in ST. Mary's Football Group Ltd
ISTANBUL Nov 7 Turkey's Vakifbank said on Thursday its net profit fell to 256.5 million lira ($126 million) in the third quarter from 305.2 million a year earlier, but it beat expectations in a Reuters poll for a 254 million profit.
* Says co sets coupon rate for 2017 public corporate bonds (first tranche) at 4.39 percent