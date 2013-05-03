ISTANBUL May 3 Turkish lender Vakifbank posted a 24 percent rise in its net profit in the first quarter, earning 522.7 million lira ($292 million), its balance sheet showed on Friday.

The state-run lender had been expected to have net income of 520 million lira, according to a Reuters poll of eight analysts.

Loans and receivables rose to 69.7 billion lira in the same period.

($1 = 1.79 Turkish liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay)