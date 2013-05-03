BRIEF-European Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust reports qtrly net loss per share of $0.003
* European Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces first quarter 2017 results
ISTANBUL May 3 Turkish lender Vakifbank posted a 24 percent rise in its net profit in the first quarter, earning 522.7 million lira ($292 million), its balance sheet showed on Friday.
The state-run lender had been expected to have net income of 520 million lira, according to a Reuters poll of eight analysts.
Loans and receivables rose to 69.7 billion lira in the same period.
($1 = 1.79 Turkish liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay)
May 30 Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp