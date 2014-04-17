ISTANBUL, April 17 Turkey's Vakifbank secured a one-year syndicated loan in two tranches of $270.5 million and 525 million euros ($724.84 million) from international markets, the bank said on Thursday.

The loan would have a total cost of LIBOR +0.90 percent and EURIBOR +0.90 percent respectively, the lender said in a statement with the Istanbul stock exchange. ($1 = 0.7243 Euros) (Reporting by Seda Sezer, editing by Dasha Afanasieva)