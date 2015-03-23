* Vestel says facing surge in mobile phone imports to Turkey
* EU, Taiwan say no such surge, complain of protectionism
* WTO allows safeguard tariffs under strict conditions
GENEVA, March 23 The European Union and Taiwan
have said a bid by Turkish appliance manufacturer Vestel to get
Ankara to impose emergency import tariffs on mobile phones would
probably be illegal if it is approved, according to documents
published on Monday.
Turkey notified the World Trade Organization (WTO) in
December that Vestel had sought "safeguard" tariffs
to protect Turkish phone producers against a surge in imports.
If Turkey accepts the request, it could effectively bar
imported phones such as Apple's iphone and Samsung's
Galaxy by making them prohibitively expensive.
That would help Vestel, which launched a smartphone last
September running Google's Android operating system. Vestel,
best known for its fridges, televisions and washing machines,
has said it expects to sell 1 million mobile phones in the
domestic market in 2015.
Safeguard tariffs are allowed under WTO rules, subject to
strict conditions. One condition is that a country considering
their use must solicit opinions from interested parties, whose
submissions Turkey published on Monday.
In its submission, the 28-nation EU said Vestel's petition
was "very surprising" because it had only just started making
phones so it could not demonstrate it had suffered from a surge
in imports - and there had been no such surge in any case.
"It is almost impossible in this case to establish any kind
of injury (to Turkey's mobile phone sector)," said the EU, which
Turkey aspires to join.
Taiwan said data submitted by Vestel showed the growth of
imports had not been "recent, sudden, sharp and significant" as
required by the WTO to justify safeguard tariffs.
"Such safeguard measures are completely unnecessary for
protecting domestic industry and risk harming R&D investments
and consumers' interests," Taiwan said, adding that its own
exports should be exempt from any tariffs due to its recognised
status as a developing country.
If Turkey does impose safeguard tariffs, it would take years
for any legal challenge to work its way through the WTO system,
giving Vestel's young product a clear run at a protected market.
Other submissions published by Turkey came from
manufacturers ZTE Corporation, Samsung, Nokia
, LG Electronics Inc and China's Huawei
Group, which argued that "none of the conditions" had
been met for invoking safeguard tariffs.
Turkey already imposes strict controls on mobile phones
imported by individuals, blocking handsets not purchased in the
country from using a local Turkish SIM unless they are
registered and a tax paid.
