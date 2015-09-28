ISTANBUL, Sept 28 Shares of Dogus Otomotiv
, the main distributor of Volkswagen vehicles in
Turkey, tumbled more than 9 percent on Monday, hit by widening
fears about the impact from the German automaker's
emissions-cheating scandal.
Shares of Dogus were down 8.7 percent at 10.45 lira after
earlier falling more than 9 percent. Many Turkish market
participants were away last week due to the Eid al Adha holiday,
meaning that today was the first day of active trade since some
of the news of the scandal broke.
(Reporting by Birsen Altayli; Writing by David Dolan; Editing
by Ayla Jean Yackley)