ANKARA, March 5 A warplane has crashed near the
central Anatolian city of Konya, killing two crew, the Turkish
military said on Thursday, in the second fatal air accident for
the armed forces in less than two weeks.
The F-4E took off from Eskisehir airbase on a planned
training flight at 0900 local time, and came down nearly an hour
later for unknown reasons, the Chief of Staff said in a
statement. Investigations are already underway to discover why
two training jets went down in Malatya Province on February 24,
killing four.
(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz, writing by Jonny Hogg; Editing
by Ece Toksabay)