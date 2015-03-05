(Adds quotes, background)
By Tulay Karadeniz
ANKARA, March 5 A Turkish warplane has crashed
near the central Anatolian city of Konya, killing the two pilots
aboard, the military said on Thursday, in the second fatal air
accident for Turkey's armed forces in less than two weeks.
The F-4E took off from Eskisehir airbase on a planned
training flight at 0900 local time, and came down nearly an hour
later, the Chief of Staff said in a statement.
"It crashed in Konya, for unknown reasons. The two pilots
are dead. An investigation into the causes of the accident has
been started," the statement said.
An inquiry is already under way to discover why two training
jets went down in Malatya Province on Feb. 24, killing
four.
Turkey has the second largest military in NATO and its
airforce has played an active role in patrolling its troubled
borders with Syria and Iraq.
However, Ankara has so far declined to take a direct role in
U.S.-led bombing raids against Islamic State, citing security
concerns and a disagreement over strategy.
