ANKARA, April 25 Turkey's government sent a bill
to parliament on Thursday to reintroduce a "wealth amnesty"
aimed at luring back funds held abroad by affluent Turks without
punitive taxes and fines.
Under the programme, Turks will pay just two percent on
eligible funds, avoiding taxes that could otherwise reach 30-40
percent. They will also avoid an investigation into whether the
wealth was generated in Turkey and improperly kept overseas.
Turkish individuals or companies will be obliged to declare
their wealth before the end of July to benefit from the amnesty.
The bill is not expected to face much resistance in parliament
and could pass next month.
Turkey last used such a programme in 2009 to help mitigate
the effects of the global financial crisis, drawing backing some
50 billion lira ($28 billion at current exchange rates) from
Turkish firms and individuals.
An economy official said it was hard to predict how much the
new programme would draw back. Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan
said last week Turkey had emerged as a "safe haven" since the
last amnesty, meaning it would be more successful this time.
Babacan was quoted by Turkish newspaper Hurriyet as saying
Turks held a registered $130 billion in foreign accounts, of
which $50 billion were held in U.S. Treasury bills.
Turkey was Europe's fastest-growing economy in 2011,
expanding 8.5 percent, but growth slowed sharply to 2.2 percent
last year and the government is keen to see a recovery ahead of
an election cycle beginning next year.
Its dependence on imported fuel makes its current account
deficit the country's main economic weakness and increases the
importance of keeping Turkish capital in the country - or of
bringing funds back in.
(Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by
Nick Tattersall and Patrick Graham)