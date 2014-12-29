ISTANBUL Dec 29 Turkey shut its Dardanelles
Strait to tankers and its flag carrier cancelled some domestic
and international flights in and out of Istanbul due to a storm.
The Dardanelles waterway is frequently forced to shut during
the winter due to rough weather, usually at least two or three
times a month.
Five northbound and three southbound tankers waiting to pass
through the Dardanelles were expected to be scheduled to do so
on Tuesday, shipping agency GAC said.
The Bosphorus Strait remained open.
Connecting the Black Sea to the Mediterranean, the
Dardanelles and Bosphorus straits form one of the world's major
energy shipping routes, with about 10,000 vessels carrying 150
million tonnes of oil and petroleum products on the waterways
every year.
Turkish Airlines cancelled 10 flights to and from Istanbul,
while local ferries across the Bosphorus were also cancelled.
(Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Humeyra Pamuk and Louise
Ireland)