ANKARA Dec 30 Turkish Airlines cancelled 142
flights to and from Istanbul and warned of further disruption in
coming days as the city braced on Wednesday for heavy snow.
Many of the cancelled flights were domestic, but routes to
European and Middle Eastern airports including Hamburg, Munich,
Milan and Tehran were also hit.
"The light snow that has been forecast around Istanbul on 30
December is expected to increase in severity on 31 December," a
statement on the company's website read.
"For this reason, some journeys from Istanbul Ataturk and
Sabiha Gokcen airports are cancelled and it is likely that there
will be more weather-related problems on the same days."
Snow warnings were also issued by the Istanbul Governor's
Office, warning residents against going outside unless
necessary, Hurriyet Daily News reported. Snowfall is expected to
begin on Wednesday and continue until Jan. 2.
More than 1,000 snow-clearing vehicles and other heavy
machinery were on standby to try to keep the city's easily
clogged road networks open, the Governor's office added.
(Reporting by Jonny Hogg; Editing by Nick Macfie)