By Polina Devitt and Michael Hogan
| MOSCOW/HAMBURG, March 20
MOSCOW/HAMBURG, March 20 Turkish buyers have put
purchases of Russian agricultural products - mainly wheat, maize
(corn) and sunflower oil - on hold, despite denials from Ankara
that it has effectively banned imports from Moscow, trade and
industry sources said on Monday.
Last week, import licences issued by the Turkish government
no longer included Russia in a list of accepted tax-free
origins, the sources said, suggesting an import tariff of 130
percent could be applied to supplies from Russia.
Turkey's Economy Ministry said on Friday media reports it
had banned imports of certain products from Russia were wrong.
However, one trader, speaking on condition of anonymity due
to the sensitivity of the matter, told Reuters: "The exports
from Russia to Turkey remain suspended. My understanding is that
Turkish customs have instructions not to allow the discharge of
vessels with Russian wheat, corn, sunflower oil and other grain
and agricultural products."
According to that trader, and another, a delegation of
Turkish milling companies plans to meet with the government and
Turkey's state grain board TMO in Ankara on Monday.
Turkey is the second largest Russian wheat importer after
Egypt and one of the largest markets for Russian maize and
sunflower oil. For Turkey's flour millers, Russian wheat is one
of the most important sources of supply.
"Nothing has changed so far, we are waiting and are not
buying anything," a Turkish importer of Russian grains said.
Some market players said Turkey might be trying to speed up
negotiations over tomato and other vegetable supplies to Russia,
which Moscow is yet to resume despite an improvement in
relations after an earlier dispute.
The disruption of supplies to Turkey could add further
pressure to Russia's domestic grain market, which already has
high stocks after a record grain crop a year ago, trade sources
said.
It is also a chance for Ukraine, Russia's rival in grain
supplies via the Black Sea, to build up its grain exports to
Turkey, some of them added.
There was a spike of interest in Ukrainian grain from
Turkish buyers last week, but no large deals have been signed so
far because traders are waiting for more clarity from the
Turkish side, two Kiev-based traders said.
Another reason is that Kiev does not have much wheat with
high protein content - which Ankara prefers - to offer, the
traders said.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt in Moscow, Michael Hogan in
Hamburg, Humeyra Pamuk in Istanbul and Pavel Polityuk in Kiev;
Editing by Katya Golubkova and Mark Potter)