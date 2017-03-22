MOSCOW, March 22 Ankara's action against Russian
wheat, maize and sunflower oil suppliers is hindering
restoration of ties between the two countries, Russian Deputy
Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich told Turkish Deputy Prime
Minister Mehmet Simsek by phone on Wednesday.
Turkish buyers have put purchases of Russian agricultural
products - mainly wheat, maize and sunflower oil - on hold,
despite denials from Ankara that it has effectively banned
imports from Moscow, trade and industry sources said on Monday.
The Russian government said in a statement that both sides
had expressed an attitude towards intensifying mutually
beneficial trade and economic relations and the removal of
existing limits in the sphere.
