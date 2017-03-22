(Adds further details, statement from Russia's minister of
agriculture)
MOSCOW, March 22 Ankara's action against Russian
wheat, maize and sunflower oil suppliers is hindering
restoration of ties between the two countries, Russian Deputy
Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich told Turkish Deputy Prime
Minister Mehmet Simsek by phone on Wednesday.
Turkish buyers have put purchases of these products from
Russia on hold, despite denials from Ankara that it has
effectively banned imports from Moscow, trade and industry
sources said on Monday.
The Russian government said in a statement that both sides
had expressed an attitude towards intensifying mutually
beneficial trade and economic relations and the removal of
existing limits in the sphere.
It did not provide any further details. Dvorkovich is in
charge of agriculture in the government.
On Tuesday Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said an
improvement in political ties with Russia was "not fully
reflected yet in economic relations. Currently, the restrictions
on visas and obstacles for contractors are fully in place."
Russia imposed trade restrictions on Turkish goods and other
sanctions after Turkey shot down a Russian fighter jet near the
Syrian border in November 2015. As the two countries restored
ties in August, Moscow lifted most restrictions.
Some market players suggested last week that with
restrictions on Russian products Turkey might be trying to speed
up negotiations over supplying tomatoes and certain vegetables
to Russia.
Russian Agriculture Minister Alexander Tkachev said in a
separate statement on Wednesday that he considered as
inappropriate any attempts to put pressure on Moscow to open up
areas of the Russian market where Moscow has been actively
developing domestic production in recent years.
The Russian ministry is intent on expanding its export
markets while continuing to defend areas of its own market where
Moscow wants to become self-sufficient within five to seven
years, Tkachev added.
The suspension of supplies to Turkey is expected to hit
Russia's wheat and sunflower exports this year as the country is
one of its main markets for these products, analysts have said.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Greg Mahlich)