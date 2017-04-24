MOSCOW, April 24 A delegation of Russian officials plans to go to Turkey in a couple of days to discuss agriculture supplies, including Russian grain exports, Russian deputy economy minister Alexei Gruzdev told reported in Moscow on Monday.

Turkey, traditionally the second largest buyer of Russian wheat after Egypt and the top buyer of its sunflower oil, has effectively put on hold purchases of these products from Moscow by imposing high import tariffs in March. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)