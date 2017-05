MOSCOW, March 17 Problems with Russian wheat supplies to Turkey will not affect the normalisation of political ties between the two counties, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Trade sources told Reuters on Thursday Turkey had removed Russian wheat from an import licence scheme, an unexpected move that could disrupt Russia's shipments to its second-biggest wheat export market.

