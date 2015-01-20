(Adds detention of officials)
ISTANBUL Jan 20 Turkish police detained 23
people suspected of a role in illegal wiretapping on Tuesday in
a move local media said was aimed at supporters of President
Tayyip Erdogan's ally-turned-foe, U.S.-based cleric Fethullah
Gulen.
Ankara prosecutors are investigating claims of wiretapping
targeting Erdogan, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, the head of
the armed forces and other top officials. The prosecutor's
office was not available for comment.
Separately, the interior ministry replaced police chiefs in
21 provinces, according to an announcement published in Turkey's
Official Gazette. It was not immediately clear why they were
being replaced.
Broadcasters including CNN Turk said the raids, in four
provinces including Ankara, were against the "parallel
structure", the term Erdogan uses to refer to Gulen's supporters
in the judiciary, police and other institutions.
Arrest warrants were issued for 28 people at the TIB
telecommunications authority and at TUBITAK, Turkey's Scientific
and Technological Research Council, local media said.
Transport Minister Lutfi Elvan said Tuesday's operation was
part of three investigations being carried out against TIB
officials accused of involvement in illegal wiretapping.
A corruption investigation targeting Erdogan's inner circle
which became public in December 2013 was based in part on
wiretapped conversations, many of which were subsequently leaked
on the Internet.
The government says Gulen was behind that investigation and
had instigated it in an attempt to overthrow the government. A
Turkish court issued an arrest warrant in December for the
Muslim cleric, who has lived in self-imposed exile in
Pennsylvania since 1999.
Erdogan responded to the investigation with a purge of the
state apparatus, reassigning thousands of police and hundreds of
judges and prosecutors deemed loyal to Gulen, in what his
supporters said was a cleansing of the cleric's influence.
Turkey's Western allies have reacted with alarm to what they
see as signs of erosion of the rule of law. Four prosecutors who
initiated the graft inquiries have been suspended, the court
cases dropped and government influence over the judiciary
tightened.
Parliament was to vote on Tuesday on whether to commit four
former ministers for trial over the corruption allegations, one
of the last avenues of the investigation left open.
(Writing by Daren Butler and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Ralph
Boulton)