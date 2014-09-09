ISTANBUL, Sept 9 Turkey's government has said it
will review workplace safety standards days after ten workers
were killed when an elevator plunged 32 floors at a construction
site in Istanbul.
Police fired teargas and water cannon to disperse protesters
who gathered in Istanbul on Sunday following the accident to
protest over lax safety standards in industry.
Deputy Prime Minister Bulent Arinc said after a cabinet
meeting late on Monday that two International Labour Organizaion
(ILO) conventions would be submitted to parliament for
ratification this year as part of efforts to improve standards.
"It's become obvious that workplace safety is a vital issue.
A plan of action will be put together and unveiled," Arinc, who
is also the government spokesman, told reporters.
A decade of rapid growth has fuelled a construction boom in
Turkey but worker safety standards have failed to keep pace. The
country had the highest rate of worker deaths in Europe and the
world's third-highest in 2012, according to the ILO.
The elevator accident happened late on Saturday in
Istanbul's Mecidiyekoy district, an area of newly-built office
blocks and shopping malls. It came four months after Turkey's
worst ever industrial disaster, when 301 people suffocated in a
mine in the western town of Soma.
The Turkish Assembly for Workers' Health and Work Security
said 272 people had died in workplace accidents so far this year
and that at least 1,235 died in 2013, with the construction
sector responsible for most of the deaths.
Arinc said investigations into Saturday's accident had been
launched and that labour laws would be reviewed. The two ILO
conventions to be sent to parliament include one on the mining
sector and one on construction, he said.
